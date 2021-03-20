Willimantic man facing charges for armed home invasion, crashing into two cruisers during chase, police say

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man is facing charges for invading a home while armed, leading police on a vehicle and on-foot police chase, and crashing into two law enforcement vehicles, according to Connecticut state police.

Troopers said on Friday at around 3:45 p.m., the Ledyard police responded to an armed home invasion in town, in which the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Juquan Hurt, displayed a handgun.

Ledyard police saw Hurt driving on Route 12 from Preston in to Norwich right at 4 p.m.

State police troopers arrived in the area and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Hurt fled, engaging troopers and Ledyard officers in pursuit, state police said. Police tried to box in Hurt while on Route 2 West, but Hurt’s vehicle struck a trooper’s vehicle and the chase continued.

Hurt then went on to Interstate-395 to turn around and get back on Route 2 East. Troopers and officers were able to box the vehicle in and bring it to a stop; the suspect struck a Ledyard patrol vehicle.

Hurt then ran into the woods, starting a foot chase. About 100 yards into the chase, Hurt was caught and taken into custody.

Juquan Hurt, 25, of Willimantic (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Hurt was charged with Engaging in Pursuit, 2 counts of Attempted Assault on Police Officer, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, Interfering with Police and Reckless Driving. He was held by Ledyard police and was released on a $50,000.