Willimantic PD: 18-year-old steals ambulance from Windham Hospital, crashes it

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Willimantic arrested an 18-year-old man for stealing an ambulance from a local hospital on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to Windham Hospital around 8:45 p.m., where hospital personnel said someone stole an ambulance, crashed it on hospital grounds, then ran off.

Police found Jose Trujillo of Willimantic running on Valley Street, around 2 blocks away from the hospital.

Police said that during his arrest, Trujillo fought with officers; one of them sustained minor injuries.

Trujillo was charged with larceny, interfering with an officer, assault with police, and breach of peace. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Earlier Tuesday, Trujillo was involved in a traffic crash and was transported to Windham Hospital. No charges were filed in that incident at this time.

The damaged ambulance was taken out of service.