Willington mom charged in her 3-year-old son’s death

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willington woman has been arrested and charged in her toddler’s death, State Police announced Thursday.

Connecticut State Police (CSP) report Jessica Raymond, 34, of Willington was arrested on Monday for negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in connection to the death of her son.

On May 3, 2020, a trooper was traveling on Rt 74 was waved down by someone screaming for help at the residence of 476 Tolland Turnpike in Willington. The trooper was told by the witness that his son was hit by a car his wife was driving and needed help. The trooper was directed to the end of the driveway where a child had sustained severe trauma.

According to the arrest warrant, there were at least 10 witnesses to the event, including an 11-year-old girl. The warrant also states the responding trooper observed a purse with a half-pint of Jaegermiester next to it. Raymond admitted that it was hers and that she “had drunk from the bottle earlier [that day] and she stated she had started drinking it when she turned into the driveway.”

A witness who lived in the home told police the boy was known to play alone in the yard and driveway. Raynold told police she did not know she had hit her son until someone else started screaming that she had.

The boy was later pronounced dead.

Raymond is being held on a $20,000 cash/surety bond. She appeared in court on Tuesday.

