STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a now-former driving instructor for disorderly conduct after a juvenile complained he was acting inappropriately during driving lessons. According to the arrest warrant, 36-year-old Theodore Ohanlon of Windham allegedly asked the driving student questions about their virginity status and if they wanted drugs.

On Monday, Ohanlon turned himself in for an arrest warrant at the Mansfield Resident Trooper’s Office in Storrs.

Mugshot of Theodore Ohanlon (Source: Connecticut State Police)

According to the arrest warrant, a student at E.O. Smith High School told police a driving instructor from a company called Next Street made them feel uncomfortable as he allegedly asked the student inappropriate questions on multiple occasions and made them feel unsafe.

On Nov. 14, 2022, Ohanlon allegedly asked the student where they lived, which the student did not share. Police said the juvenile witnessed him get their address off their learner’s permit and watched as he then looked up the address on Google Maps.

Ohanlon allegedly asked the student if they did drugs and offered to get them drugs from his “plug” in Willimantic. The student told him no and that they were all set.

Ohanlon allegedly then asked the juvenile if they were a virgin, and that he assumed they were not.

The juvenile told police that at this point in the conversation, they had grown uncomfortable and felt it was extremely creepy and inappropriate for an adult to ask these questions, especially while they were there for driving education.

The student told police he was asking these questions while they were driving 75-80 mph on the highway. The juvenile told police they did not feel it was safe to drive anymore because of their immense discomfort.

After getting off the highway, Ohanlon asked the juvenile if they wanted his number and that they could text him if they “ever needed anything.” The student told him they did not want his number.

The juvenile told police they were so uncomfortable they had tears in their eyes. At this point, the student said Ohanlon noticed they were upset and asked if they wanted a hug, to which they said no.

The student then got out of the car and Ohanlon did the same. He then asked the student if they wanted a hug for a second time, to which the juvenile said no again.

The student was also concerned that Ohanlon got a hold of their cellphone number from the company database and called them prior to an appointment.

The student told police that they heard from other students Ohanlon allegedly made other driving students uncomfortable.

After turning himself in at the Mansfield Resident Trooper’s Office was then transported to Connecticut State Police Troop C and processed and charged with disorderly conduct without incident, officials said.

He was issued a $5,000 cash/ surety bond which he posted, according to officials.

Ohanlon is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on June 21.

News 8 has reached out to Next Street who confirmed Ohanlon is no longer employed with them.