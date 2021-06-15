Windsor Locks PD: Burglary interrupted by homeowner, suspect apprehended after fleeing to farm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner catching a burglar in the act is the main part of the reason a Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, Windsor Locks Police said. Police caught up with the suspect at a farm after he drove off.

Police said the homeowner of a home on the 100 block of Spring Street interrupted an active burglary in the home around midday Monday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Michael Mesick, got into a vehicle and sped away from the area. Police did not pursue him due to how fast the suspect was going.

Police deployed a stop-stick, but Mesick dodged it by driving onto an adjacent lawn.

Mesick kept driving on Rt. 159 and went onto a farm. Officers followed him there, and after a search, police apprehended him several hundred yards into the property without incident.

Photo: Windsor Locks police

Mesick is facing the following charges:

Burglary

Larceny

Reckless Driving

Disobeying Officer Signal

Bond was set to $20,000.