Windsor Locks PD: Man arrested for sex assault linked to 5 other cases across the country

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say a Windsor man who was arrested last week on sexual assault charges is also linked to at least five other cases on both the East and West Coast of the country.

According to police in Windsor Locks, the investigation began when they received a sexual assault complaint involving a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of three more incidents involving the same suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Akin Jamal Warner, of Windsor. Windsor Locks police say that those cases had similar circumstances and that they are now working with Windsor police and the Connecticut State Police.

Police say that it was also discovered that Warner had lived in Orange County, California within the preceding year and that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had two open sexual assault cases involving him.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the Jan. 3 sexual assault and the next day Warner was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with sexual assault with a $500,000 bond and is currently being held at the Hartford Correctional Center.

Then, on Jan. 28, after seizing and searching his car, detectives obtained another arrest warrant for Warner charging him again with sexual assault with a court set bond of $750,00. He was charged while still in custody on Feb. 3.

Police say that the scope of Warner’s alleged sexual assaults involve both East and West Coast juridictions. They also believe that additional victims exist and are asking them to reach out to the department for further investigation.

