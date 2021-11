TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are charged with a home invasion in Torrington.

Jacob Greene, 29, of Windsor, and Cassie Lucca, 19, of Canton, were arrested Wednesday morning.

Police say the two broke into a home on Dutton Hill Road to retrieve items belonging to Greene. Pants, tank tops, and a painting were left at the home from a past relationship.

Police say Greene had a paintball gun that looked like a real gun. He and Lucca each face a long list of charges.