Police arrest 2 teens, identify women found murdered in Windsor home
WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Windsor Police announce arrests of teens charged in double-homicide.

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two 17-year-old boys were arrested for murder after two women were found dead in a Windsor home on Monday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 5:42 a.m. Several officers responded to the Clover Street home, as well as ambulance personnel.

Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased inside. They have been identified as 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marianne Dzurenka, who both lived at that home.

A third person that also lives there suffered critical injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their identity and current condition has not yet been released.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division responded to the home to assist detectives from the Windsor Police Department with processing the scene for evidence.

An investigation then led to the arrests of two 17-year-old Windsor residents. Because of their ages, their names will not be released.

The teens were each charged with murder, assault, and criminal liability for acts of another. Additionally, one of the juveniles was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

A family friend told News 8 that a couple lives inside of the home along with a mother-in-law. They said someone texted them Sunday night and said “things were crazy” at the house.

“It’s shocking, and it puts the entire neighborhood in a position of unease because we don’t know what happened,” an unidentified neighbor told News 8. “Nobody has told us anything.”

Neighbors also said this was not the first incident that brought police to the home.

Anyone that has information related to what may have happened on Clover Street should call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

No other information was given regarding cause of death at this time.

