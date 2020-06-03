Windsor police arrest third suspect linked to double homicide

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor police arrested a third individual allegedly connected to a double homicide committed back in May.

Police say on Monday, May 11, Windsor officers responded to a single-family home on Clover Street for a report of an untimely death at 5:42 a.m.

According to the responding officers, two people were found dead in the home. The deceased were identified as Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Dzurenka, 55. Both lived at 70 Clover Street in Windsor.

A third person that lives in the home suffered critical injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police followed investigation protocols and arrested two of the three suspects allegedly linked to the deaths on the same day. The two juvenile male suspects apprehended were charged with murder, assault and more.

On June 3, police announced the third suspect, a woman from Torrington who police say was 17-years-old at the time of the crime. The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assault and criminal liability for acts of murder.

More information is pending.