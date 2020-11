WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in several towns are on the hunt for an alleged serial armed robber.

Wolcott police say an unidentified man used a gun to rob Petro Pat’s on Wolcott Road around 6:20 a.m. Friday. The suspect was driviing what they think is a silver Hyundai Sante Fe.

The 7-Eleven on Davis Street in Watertown was held up at gunpoint Thursday night. That suspect was also driving a Hyundai Santa Fe. Police say a similar robbery was recently reported in Thomaston too.