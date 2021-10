Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police said the Cumberland Farms on Meriden Road was robbed and cash and cigarettes were taken.

The suspect fled in a car westbound on Meriden Road. Police said they received information that the same person was also involved in a robbery in a nearby town.