WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Senior Center is closed Monday as thousands of dollars worth of damage was found at the building.

Police told News 8 that two youths ransacked the senior center. Then, police said the youths stole a car, hit two other cars, and ended up totaling the stolen car.

Police said the two juveniles have been taken into custody.

