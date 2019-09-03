Woman accused of stealing antique violin, credit cards from Windsor home

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a woman accused of breaking into a Windsor home and stealing an antique violin.

The theft happened on July 29 on Rainbow Road.

Officers said someone broke into the home and stole the violin, which dates back to the late 1800s, and several credit cards.

Police reports state that the cards were later used by a woman at a Stop & Shop in Wethersfield, a Metro Gas in Windsor, and a Mercury Gas in Hartford.

The woman is said to have a sun style tattoo on the back of her neck. She was last seen in a grey 2000 Mazda 3.

Suspected violin thief (Credit: Windsor police)

Those who recognize the woman above is asked to contact Detective Blezard at (860) 688-4545 ext. 541.