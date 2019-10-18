Woman arrested after pedestrian fatally struck in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A manslaughter arrest was made Friday after a man was struck and killed by a car while walking in Bridgeport.

Police say that at around 1:32 a.m., officers responded to 430 Barnum Avenue where a man was struck by a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, while crossing the street west of its intersection with East Main Street.

According to police, 27-year-old Moniece McNeil was driving the car and was found to be intoxicated.

McNeil was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle and insufficient insurance. She was held on $150,000 bond.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma. He has not been identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 203-576-7640.