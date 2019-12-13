Windsor woman arrested in $90K retail theft crime ring

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Canaan police have arrested a woman in connection with a retail theft crime ring across six states.

On Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Aysia Ryan after they said she helped steal nearly $90,000 from Ralph Lauren stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Maine.

Reports state two people, a male and a female, would enter the store, grab a few items, and then flee toward the parking lot where the third suspect met them in a car.

On Oct. 13, 2019, an officer was working an off duty security assignment at the location at 51 Elm St when the trio tried to rob the store.

During that time, the female approached the store, saw the officer, and returned to the car. While the male suspect entered the store, spoke with the officer, and then immediately left for the vehicle as well. Once both were inside, the car took off at high speeds toward Cherry Street.

During a brief pursuit, a police vehicle was struck by the suspects’ car while trying to stop it. After the collision, the suspects then drove on the grass in front of a church and then drove away.

Police were unable to find the car.

After the incident, a multi-state task force, which was assisted by the Ralph Lauren Asset Protection Agents, was formed to try and track the trio down.

Ryan was identified as one of the suspects in the New Canaan thefts. She was arrested on Wednesday during a pursuit with Massachusettes State Police and brought back to the state on Thursday.

She was charged with two counts of larceny in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit/larceny third degree.

She was booked under a $25,000 bond.

New Canaan police have issued arrest warrants for Jahliil Parrott, who is incarcerated in New York.

Arrest warrants for a third suspect have been issued. She is expected to be taken into custody shortly. Police did not mention her connection with the thefts, or any arrest information for the second male listed in the New Canann robberies.