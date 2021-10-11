Woman arrested in connection to July gas station robbery in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wallingford gas station back in July.

On July 29, police responded to Sunoco Gas Station at 810 South Colony Road for an armed robbery complaint. Police said initial investigation revealed the male and female suspects used a knife to threaten the clerk, stole cash from the register and left the scene in a stolen car.

After investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Jacqueline Gambardella, 23, of Wallingford.

On Oct. 8, Wallingford Police learned the Newington Police Department located Gambardella and detained her.

Gambardella was arrested in connection to this incident.

She was held on a $350,000 bond, according to police.

She is due in court Tuesday.