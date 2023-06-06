MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are investigating after a woman fired allegedly fired two gunshots during a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from previous domestic violence on Monday at a home on West Main Street in Milford.

Police said after the suspect was released from court on Tuesday afternoon, she returned to the home and another domestic violence incident began.

According to police, the woman fired two gunshots and missed her target. Police said no one was injured.

The gun was recovered at the scene and the suspect is in custody, officials said.