Woman dead, man arrested following domestic violence incident in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead following a domestic violence incident in Ansonia Tuesday afternoon.

Police say, at about 1:40 p.m. they were called to a disturbance at 73 Root Avenue. The first officer on the scene found a severely injured woman inside the home. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police arrested a man in the home for his involvement in what they are calling a domestic violence incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24/7. In the Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104, or 1-888-774-2900 or through the internet at https://bhcare.org/page/22595-The-Umbrella-Center-for-Domestic-Violence-Services-.

Statewide domestic violence assistance can be found at www.CTSafeConnect.org or call/text (888)774-2900.