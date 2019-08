VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Vernon are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the leg Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Bellevue Avenue.

Adult female has stab wound to leg. Initially brought to Rockville Hospital being transferred to Hartford in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 20, 2019

Officers said the unidentified woman is in critical condition.

Police believe they have all persons of interest in custody; however, an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call police.