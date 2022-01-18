Woman injured in Southington purse-snatching; police search for suspects

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington Police are searching for suspects involved in a purse-snatching Sunday afternoon that left a woman injured.

Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. outside the Bed Bath and Beyond on Queen Street. A dark BMW SUV with multiple males wearing ski masks pulled up to the front of the store, according to police.

One suspect snatched a woman’s purse off her shoulder while she was walking near the sidewalk. The victim was pushed to the ground as she tried to get her purse back. Police said she suffered injuries to her leg, back, and buttocks.

The suspect then got into the vehicle, which fled toward Queen Street. Officers saw the vehicle traveling towards Waterbury on I-84 West at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, a black 2008 BMW X5 with New York plates, was confirmed stolen out of Torrington on Jan. 15. The vehicle was later involved in a robbery in Waterbury before crashing. Two masked suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600 ext. 2451. or the Southington Auto Theft Task Force at 860-378-1600 ext. 1619 or by emailing autotheft@southingtonpolice.org.