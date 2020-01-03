Woman reportedly tried to use her dog’s urine to pass drug test

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTNH) — A Kentucky woman is behind bars once again after reportedly trying to use her dog’s urine to pass a drug test.

According to Pineville Kentucky police, on Dec. 30, Julie Miller was at a probation and parole office for her regular visit.

During her visit, Miller, 40, was asked to take a drug test.

An officer said he saw Miller bring in a sample of urine and try to pass it off as her own to probation and parole officers.

When asked if the urine was hers, Miller admitted that it was her dog’s. She said she brought it because she knew she’d fail the drug test, which would show she had taken methamphetamine and suboxone.

She was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

She was later served a probation violation at the detention center by probation and parole and trafficking in a controlled substance.