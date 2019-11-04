 

Woman sentenced to prison for 2017 crash that killed 1

by: Associated Press

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing a fatal crash in 2017.

The Connecticut Post reports Monday that 24-year-old Taylor Stanford, of Milford, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Michael Zawadski, of Stratford.

Related: Milford woman arrested in fatal 2017 crash in Orange

She was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court in Derby.

Police say Stanford lost control of her car on the Wilbur Cross Parkway and swerved into Zawadski’s SUV on May 27, 2017.

Zawadski was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Related: One dead in Route 15 rollover accident in Orange

Witnesses told police Stanford had been speeding before the crash. Police say she had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit.

Stanford said in court she had “great remorse and regret” for the “heinous incident.” She apologized to Zawadski’s family and friends.

