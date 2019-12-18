Live Now
Woman wanted for stealing $217 worth of makeup from Waterford Ulta

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are trying to track down a woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Waterford Ulta.

Officers said the theft happened Monday, Dec. 16, just after 2:30 p.m.

They said the unidentified woman entered the store, took roughly $217 worth of products, left the store, and then got into a burgundy-colored car with Florida plates, which was driven by a man.

Those with information should call Officer Rodriguez at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2259 or email him. The case reference number is 2019-02299.

