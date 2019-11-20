 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Woman worries that man who brutally beat, assaulted her could be released from prison early

Crime

by: Mackenzie Maynard, WTNH Multimedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Back in March 2019, Lori Wierzbicki was attacked in her home by a recently-evicted neighbor. Now, her attacker who has been behind bars since the attack, may be released sooner than expected.

Lori has Multiple Sclerosis and is known to be a friendly neighbor. She has an ‘open door’ policy in her home, frequently hosting friends and neighbors.

In March 2018, she hosted 56-year-old, recently-evicted Russel Molleur in her apartment under this policy, and he brutally attacked her. Diagnosed with MS 10 years ago, she was unable to fight back. Molleur left Lori with severe injuries and a lifetime of trauma.

Now, Molleur who was arrested and has been behind bars for about nine months, may be released.

Lori was contacted this week by the Connecticut Chief State Attorney’s Office out of Milford. They informed her that a plea deal struck could let Molleur out earlier than expected.

According to court documents, when Molleur was first arrested, he faced multiple charges including disorderly conduct assault in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.

With the new plea deal, Molleur will only face two charges, and therefore less prison time.

Lori tells News 8, “Letting him out possibly January 8, it’s like Russel attack all over.”

Tim McLaughin, Lori’s brother, tells News 8 he lost hope of justice being served with the recent news, saying, “The plea deal has reduced his charges to almost nothing, two years max sentence, not until that point did I lose hope.”

Since the plea deal last week, Lori’s brother has set up a petition to have the plea deal dropped and the original charges put back on the table.

“This is a miscarriage of justice and I can not sit by idly while my sister, who has little means, is left voiceless and without justice.  

Please show your support by signing this petition and letting our Connecticut politicians know that we will not be lenient with those who abuse women and the disabled.”

– Tim McLaughin, brother of brutally-attacked Milford woman

The petition already has over 7,000 signatures.

Tim’s hope has been restored since seeing the outpouring of support from the community.

We reached out to Molleur’s public defender and they had no comment for the story.

He is due back in court to be sentenced on January 8, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Woman worries that alleged attacker could be released from prison early

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman worries that alleged attacker could be released from prison early"

Waterbury PD say arrest of '960 gang' members is 'big win' for battle against gangs, violence, and drugs in Brass City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury PD say arrest of '960 gang' members is 'big win' for battle against gangs, violence, and drugs in Brass City"

Search for missing Waterbury woman leads police to unidentified body in Wolcott

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for missing Waterbury woman leads police to unidentified body in Wolcott"

Raw footage: Wolcott, Waterbury police give update on body found

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw footage: Wolcott, Waterbury police give update on body found"

Hamden’s acting police chief recommends firing officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden’s acting police chief recommends firing officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple in New Haven"

State Police sergeant in connection to DUI crash in Southbury arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police sergeant in connection to DUI crash in Southbury arrested"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss