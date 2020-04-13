Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping cruiser, then hitting vehicle head-on in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested on drunk driving charges Sunday night after allegedly hitting a State Police cruiser and another car head-on while driving the wrong-way on Route 15 in Hamden.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 10:17 p.m., troopers responded to a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 15, east of Exit 60.

The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Rodenstein Mine, allegedly sideswiped a State Police cruiser in the area of exit 64, before hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of exit 66.

The driver of that vehicle suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

According to police, Mine was given a field sobriety test and did not perform up to standard. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, drinking while driving, driving the wrong-way on a highway, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, evading responsibly in a motor vehicle, and failure to obey the signal of an officer.

Mine was held on $10,000 bond.