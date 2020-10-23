 

Wrong-way driver crashes head-on with state police cruiser on I-84 East in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Prospect woman is facing charges for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate-84 East while intoxicated and crashing head-on with a CT state police cruiser, injuring a trooper.

State police said 34-year-old Sara Deleon was driving the wrong-way on I-84 East near Exit 23 in the left lane Thursday evening. Troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver in that area just before 11 p.m.

State police said troopers found her vehicle and tried to stop her, but her vehicle collided head-on with the state police cruiser.

One state trooper was sent to the hospital for injuries, according to state police. Their condition is not known at this time.

Troopers said Deleon failed the field sobriety test and was arrested. She received multiple charges including operating under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way.

She was released on a $1,000 bond is expected to appear in court on Nov. 17.

