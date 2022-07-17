GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a Ledyard man who was reported driving on the wrong side of the highway while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

State Troop H located Nathan Tomlin, 21, parked on the wrong way of I-395 N in Griswold around Exit 19 at 12:45 a.m. this morning. The state troopers issued field sobriety tests to Tomlin, which he was unable to pass.

On top of the wrong-way driving charges while also operating under the influence, responding troopers noted the vehicle had been involved in a prior collision that Tomlin had fled the scene of. While on the wrong side of the road he struck another car, hitting the driver’s side of the oncoming vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Tomlin was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and evading responsibilities. He was issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and is expected to appear at 9 a.m. in Norwich Superior Court on July 26.