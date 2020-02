NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale University police officer has been placed on leave over misconduct allegations.

Chief of Police, Ronnell Higgins, told News 8 that Officer Martin Parker has been put on leave while the department investigates.

Currently, Higgins is not commenting further on what those allegations are.

Parker has yet to be charged with anything.

He is listed as a community engagement officer on the university’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.