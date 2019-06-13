10 men charged with patronizing prostitution in Hartford during undercover operation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Fuentes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Ten men were arrested on prostitution charges after an undercover investigation in Hartford on Wednesday.

Police say that detectives conducted an undercover street level "John" operation after receiving several complaints of prostitution in the Wethersfield Avenue area.

Officers posed as prostitutes and once there was a confirmed solicitation, an arrest was made.

Jason Thody, Interim Chief of Police, released the following statement on the arrests:

"The goal of this operation was to increase the quality of life in the Wethersfield Avenue area and send a message that this is not a place to engage in illicit activity. The City and the community will not tolerate behavior that erodes our neighborhoods, and we will work together to make that understood. The ten arrests today are just the beginning of our plans to target those that take advantage of people. We are also continuing our efforts to provide services and safer options for those that have turned to prostitution as a means to survive."

In total, ten men were arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution. Below are their names and mug shots.

Jose Fuentes

William Plaza

Ivan Diaz

Michael O'Conners

Shawn Boulier

Crispin Lorenzo

Benjamin Blay

Giovanny Jorrin

Louis Tacam-Alvarez

Douglas Bester

