18-year-old with arrest warrant leads New London officers on chase

Oct 10, 2018

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - New London police have arrested an 18-year-old man that led them on a high speed chase as they approached him on an active arrest warrant.

According to New London police, 18-year-old Hank Fleetwood Jr, of New London, had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with a previous robbery. When officers observed him in the passenger seat of a car near Manwaring St. and Mountain Ave., in New London.

According to police, they tried to stop the vehicle to take Fleetwood Jr. into custody. 

New London police turned on the active emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop. 

The vehicle containing Fleetwood Jr., sped through New London, Waterford and East Lyme before being stopped by East Lyme PD who administered stop sticks.

The driver was a 17-year-old female. Her charges are pending. 

Fleetwood Jr. was arrested and charged with Robbery, Larceny, and Assault. 

 

 

