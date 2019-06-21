2 arrested after ATV police pursuit in Plymouth was posted on YouTube

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nathan Lawley (Plymouth Police)

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) - Two suspects who were allegedly involved in a pursuit with Plymouth Police in April, while operating an ATV and a Yamaha dirt bike, were arrested on Friday.

Police identified the bike operators after a video of the entire pursuit was posted on YouTube and shared on the Plymouth Police Department Facebook page. The Bristol Police Department confirmed the identity of one operator as Nathan Lawley, of Bristol.

Lawley was arrested by warrant on risk of injury to a minor, interfering with a police department, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and no insure.

Plymouth Police said the bike operators ignored the officer's signal to pull over and appeared to be taking pictures or videos of the officer in pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated when it became apparent Lawley was not going to stop.

Lawley was released after posting a $15,000 bond to appear in Bristol Superior Court on July 1st.

The other bike operator, a 15-year-old juvenile, was referred to the New Britain Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on similar charges.

