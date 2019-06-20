Crime

Ansonia man arrested in West Haven bank robbery

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An Ansonia man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say that at around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America, at 420 Campbell Avenue, for the report of a bank robbery. 

An investigation then led police to the suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Paul Porto. 

According to police, Porto provided the bank teller with a note that requested money. Once Porto received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the area. 

Officers then put out a broadcast to neighboring agencies, and with the help of New Haven police, Porto was located and taken into custody. 

Porto was charged with robbery and larceny and held on $100,000 bond. 







