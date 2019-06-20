Ansonia man arrested in West Haven bank robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Porto (West Haven Police)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An Ansonia man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America, at 420 Campbell Avenue, for the report of a bank robbery.

An investigation then led police to the suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Paul Porto.

According to police, Porto provided the bank teller with a note that requested money. Once Porto received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the area.

Officers then put out a broadcast to neighboring agencies, and with the help of New Haven police, Porto was located and taken into custody.

Porto was charged with robbery and larceny and held on $100,000 bond.

