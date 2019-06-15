Authorities arrest suspect of 1986 sexual assault, murder in Maine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Norwalk police Department, Marc Karun ) [ + - ] Video

BANGOR, Maine.(WTNH) - According to Maine State Police, officers arrested the suspect of the sexual assault and murder of Kathleen Flynn in 1986.

Police say they arrested Marc Karun on Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. in Bangor, Maine for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn on September 23rd, 1986.

The Norwalk Police Department say Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail until "terms of extradition are determined."

Police will be holding a press conference in Norwalk on Tuesday June 18 at 2 p.m. regarding the Kathleen Flynn homicide case.

Police say he is expected to be brought back to Norwalk on Friday and appear in court on Monday. Karun is being charged with murder with special circumstances and kidnapping. His bond is set at $5,000,000.

