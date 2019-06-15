Crime

Authorities arrest suspect of 1986 sexual assault, murder in Maine

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Authorities arrest suspect of 1986 sexual assault, murder in Maine

BANGOR, Maine.(WTNH) - According to Maine State Police, officers arrested the suspect of the sexual assault and murder of Kathleen Flynn in 1986.

Police say they arrested Marc Karun on Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. in Bangor, Maine for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn on September 23rd, 1986. 

WEB EXTRA: (Action) News 8 covered Kathleen Flynn's murder investigation 33 years ago

The Norwalk Police Department say Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail until "terms of extradition are determined."

Related: New trial ordered for men charged as teens in 1985 death

Police will be holding a press conference in Norwalk on Tuesday June 18 at 2 p.m. regarding the Kathleen Flynn homicide case.

Police say he is expected to be brought back to Norwalk on Friday and appear in court on Monday. Karun is being charged with murder with special circumstances and kidnapping. His bond is set at $5,000,000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center