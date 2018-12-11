Danbury man charged with sexually assaulting child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Edmond Paris (Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A 39-year-old man was arrested in Danbury on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Police say that Edmond Paris, of Danbury, was arrested by members of the department's Special Victims Unit after an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of a child.

Police didn't release any details regarding the assault but did say Paris was charged with several counts and degrees of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $500,00 bond.