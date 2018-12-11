Crime

Danbury man charged with sexually assaulting child

Posted: Dec 11, 2018

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A 39-year-old man was arrested in Danbury on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Police say that Edmond Paris, of Danbury, was arrested by members of the department's Special Victims Unit after an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of a child

Police didn't release any details regarding the assault but did say Paris was charged with several counts and degrees of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and risk of injury to a minor

He was held on a $500,00 bond. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


