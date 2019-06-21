Crime

Doctor charged with writing illegal prescriptions

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut doctor and his office manager have been charged with illegally prescribing prescription medications.

Federal authorities arrested Dr. Ajay Ahuja and Rana Purvi on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old Ahuja, of Stamford, was released on $100,000 bail after his arraignment Thursday. Purvi, of Norwalk, is free on $100,000 bond pending arraignment July 3.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency began investigating Ahuja in 2014 for alleged overprescribing and other violations and as a result revoked his license to dispense controlled substances as of February 10. Authorities say he continued to write prescriptions after that date.

Ahuja's attorney says his client is hard of hearing and doesn't have a full command of the English language so apparently misunderstood what agents told him.

Purvi's attorney said authorities have not found a "provable federal offense."

