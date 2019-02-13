East Haven woman charged with killing kids heads to trial

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved LeRoya Moore, of East Haven, is arraigned in Superior Court in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, June 10, 2015. She was charged with murder in the deaths of her two children, whose bodies were found last week in a home filled with natural gas. (Arnold...

LeRoya Moore, of East Haven, is arraigned in Superior Court in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, June 10, 2015. She was charged with murder in the deaths of her two children, whose bodies were found last week in a home filled with natural gas.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The murder trial of a Connecticut woman charged with killing her two children in 2015 is getting underway.

The New Haven Register reports that LeRoya Moore is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday.

The 39-year-old East Haven woman has been held on $2 million bail since she was arrested June 10, 2015, eight days after her children were found dead in the family's home.

Autopsies determined that 6-year-old Aleisha Moore and 7-year-old Daaron Moore died from acute intoxication of an antihistamine found in over-the-counter medications.

Police say they also found a note written by Moore that said "I don't know the reason why, but we were meant to die today."

Moore's current public defenders declined to comment on the case, but a previous public defender said an insanity defense was planned.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com