East Lyme and Stonington police looking to identify theater thieves

EAST LYME and STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - East Lyme and Stonington police are hoping you recognize two men and two women they believe stole wallets from purses at movie theaters in both towns.

On September 16 and 18, East Lyme and Stonington officers investigated similar incidents at movie theaters in both towns. According to police, the victims were seated in the theaters watching a film, when the suspects took their wallets from their purses. The victim's debit and credit cards were then used at multiple businesses a short time later.

The victim in East Lyme told police that she and her group were seated and watching the movie when she noticed a man sit in the row behind her, and exit a short time later.

Through the course of their investigation, East Lyme and Stonington officers believe that two men and two women are working together during these crimes. One woman has distinct tattoos on her wrists and forearms, has red hair, a large build, and appears to be left handed. The vehicle associated with the group appears to be a blue Nissan Quest.

If you recognize any of the people in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call the East Lyme police department at 860-739-5900 or the Stonington police department at 860-599-4411.