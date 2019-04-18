2 men wanted for Vermont murder arrested in Connecticut, 4 to be charged in total Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Sanders and Johnny Ford (Enfield Police) [ + - ] Video

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Two men wanted for murder in Vermont were arrested in Enfield on Wednesday.

According to officials, four people in total will be facing charges for the crime.

Police said that during the evening hours, Enfield officers were informed that 18-year-old Brandon Sanders and 32-year-old Johnny Ford were wanted in connection to death of 23-year-old Benzel Hampton.

Authorities stated Hampton was killed in a shootout in a driveway on Tuesday.

This happened after Hampton was allegedly completing a drug deal and was attacked.

The three assailants and a driver then fled the scene and drove to a hospital where one of the alleged attackers, 36-year-old James Felix, is still undergoing treatment.

Sanders was located in a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 91, near exit 49. He was pulled over and taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Ford was later found at a local Motel 6, where an emergency services team was activated before he was also taken into custody.

A search warrant was then executed in the motel room, where police said they found 107 grams of crack cocaine and $17,000 in cash.

Both Sanders and Ford are being held in lieu of $1 million on fugitive from justice charges.

In Vermont, officers also arrested 32-year-old Lesine Woodson and Felix. He was shot several times during the shootout that left Hampton dead.

James Felix (left) and Lesine Woodson (right) (Photo: Burlington police)

All suspects are expected to be charged with murder.