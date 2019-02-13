Ex-boyfriend held in death of woman in suitcase
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of the New York woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area of Connecticut was held without bail Tuesday on a charge carrying a potential death penalty.
Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas, 24, of Queens, New York, was detained in the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes after he appeared in federal court in White Plains, New York.
Related: Arrest made after woman's body found in suitcase in Greenwich
The victim's body was found on Feb. 5 inside a suitcase discarded near a Connecticut road by highway workers. The discovery came after she was reported missing on Jan. 30 by her mother, father and boyfriend, authorities said.
Da Silva Rojas was arrested in Queens, New York, on Monday. A defense lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Federal authorities said Da Silva Rojas told authorities in a videotaped interview at the New Rochelle Police Department that Reyes fell to the floor and hit her head after they had sex on Jan. 29 at her residence.
They said he indicated he put packing tape over her mouth, bound her legs and hands, and put her in a suitcase that he put in a forest after driving for some time.
Da Silva Rojas was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a potential penalty of death or life in prison. Prosecutors have not yet indicated if they will seek death if he is convicted.
Related: Greenwich police identify woman found dead in suitcase, autopsy results inconclusive
William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI's New York office, said federal authorities teamed with police in Greenwich and New Rochelle to "swiftly identify Javier Da Silva, an alleged murderer, and place him behind bars."
"While today's arrest is certainly a welcome conclusion, it in no way alleviates the pain and suffering Valerie's family will continue to feel for years to come. The reality of their situation is utterly unimaginable, as is the crime with which Da Silva is charged," Sweeney said.
Investigators "zeroed in" on Da Silva Rojas after he allegedly used Reyes' ATM card to withdraw cash multiple times after her death, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said.
Related: Police continue probe into body found in suitcase
"We are confident that the pursuit of justice for Valerie will be successful and we continue to work with the family to provide closure to this tragedy," Berry said in a written statement.
Reyes, of New Rochelle, New York, was reported missing when she did not show up for work Jan. 30 at a bookstore. Autopsy results from the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still pending.
Police said they have examined hundreds of hours of surveillance footage in the case and interviewed several potential witnesses.
Related: PD: Greenwich homicide victim was bound at hands and feet inside suitcase
Reyes had worked at a Barnes & Noble store in Eastchester, New York, since it opened 2 ½ years ago, according to the bookstore chain.
More Stories
-
- PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
- East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
- Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
- NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
- Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
- Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm
The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.Read More »
- Monitoring the roads on Tuesday evening in one of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs
- Crews in North Haven ready for winter weather on Tuesday
- Cities, towns around state preparing for another winter storm
- Connecticut cities and towns prepare for Tuesday's winter storm
- 2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
- Sunshine and wind on chilly Wednesday afternoon
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
Police in New Haven said one person was injured and transported to the...Read More »
-
East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
The former president of a Connecticut dog rescue organization charged with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »