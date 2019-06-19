Facebook Famous Criminal turns himself in, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Enfield Police Department, Jose Simms, 30 of Enfield) [ + - ] Video

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Facebook Famous Criminal has turned themselves in on Wednesday, according to police.

The Enfield Police Department say that on Wednesday, Jose Simms, 30 of Enfield, was taken into custody. Police say Simms called the police and asked them to pick him up since he was wanted.

Simms was transported to Torrington Police Department where he was processed and held on bond.

For background information on how Jose Simms became the Facebook Famous Criminal, Simms posed a challenge to police that he would turn himself in if he received 15,000 likes on his wanted posting by the Torrington police's Facebook page.

The post achieved 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments. Police say Simms did not turn himself in until Wednesday to the Enfield police.

Simms was charged with failure to appear. He appeared in court on Wednesday and his bond was reduced from $30,500 to $27,500 and is currently being held at New Haven Correctional. His case will be continued on July 3.

