Homeowner finds naked stranger on his couch drinking juice

TENNESSEE (WKRN) - A man returned to his North Nashville home Wednesday to find a naked stranger drinking juice on his couch, according to a Metro police report.

Officers responded to a home on Buchanan Court where the resident stated he opened the door and observed a nude male that he did not know sitting in his living room.

The resident stated to police that he called out to the stranger, who screamed and dropped the juice.

When officers arrived, they called for the man to come outside and said he emerged wearing only a t-shirt, then lifted that shirt, exposing his genitals and began screaming.

Police were able to take the man, identified by investigators as 67-year-old James Wooten, into custody on charges including aggravated burglary.

The resident reported Wooten had taken ice cream from his freezer and juice from his refrigerator and consumed both.

The home’s bedroom window was slightly open, and the blinds were bent back, leading investigators to believe that is how Wooten entered.

Bond for Wooten was set at $5,000.