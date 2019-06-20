Leader of sex-trafficking rings gets 4 ½ years in prison

Shuttershock

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - The leader of a Connecticut human trafficking ring that preyed on mentally ill and intellectually disabled young men has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 53-year-old Robert King was sentenced Wednesday.

The Danbury man pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

Prosecutors say King recruited the men at group homes and addiction centers, offering to help them. Then he would ply them with drugs and force them into prostitution for wealthy clients when they incurred heavy debts. He would then take a cut of their earnings to cover their debts and the cost of transporting them to meet customers.

Bruce Bemer, a Glastonbury businessman, was sentenced to 10 years in the case on Monday, but remains free pending an appeal.

