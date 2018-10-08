Ledyard police search for driver who hit cruiser
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) - Ledyard police are searching for the driver who they say purposely drove into a cruiser after fleeing from officers on Sunday.
Police say during the afternoon, officers attempted to pull over a black BMW for speeding in the area of Route 214 and Spicer Hill Road. However, the driver instead fled from officers and drove recklessly on Shewville Road, going over 80 MPH.
When a second police cruiser took position on Shewville Road, officers say the driver then purposely drove his car into the cruiser. This resulted in minor injuries to the officer inside, as well as a totaled cruiser.
According to police, the BMW was last seen on Mathewson Mill Road in a private driveway, where he fled after being confronted by the homeowner.
The driver appears to be a man who was wearing a team jersey. The BMW also had a decal on the back window.
Police released photos of the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (860) 464-6400.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WATCH LIVE: Blumenthal discuses opioid crisis, from the New Haven Green
- Funeral set for officer killed in South Carolina ambush
- 'A Star Is Born,' 'Venom' both shine at the box office
- Hillary and Bill Clinton to go on tour this year
- West Hartford boy and his teacher collaborate to write a book about autism
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
- Americans, incl. Yale professor, win economics Nobel for work on climate and growth
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly named Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen to a hurricane as it heads to the Florida Panhandle.Read More »
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Extra trains scheduled for Red Sox vs. Yankees games Monday and Tuesday
Headed into Yankee Stadium for American League Division Series games 3 and 4?...Read More »
-
West Hartford boy and his teacher collaborate to write a book about autism
"I am just like any kid," says Milan Bonilla-Cruz, of West Hartford, a...Read More »
-
Americans, incl. Yale professor, win economics Nobel for work on climate and growth
Two Americans won the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday, one for studying...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 injured in Cromwell car crash
Two people were injured after their cars collided at a Cromwell intersection...Read More »
-
Ledyard police search for driver who hit cruiser
Ledyard police are searching for the driver who they say purposely drove into...Read More »
Video Center
-
8 Minute Meals: apple pie overnight oats
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Fundraiser for the Branford Art & Cultural Alliance
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Managing more time for yourself
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »