Ledyard police search for driver who hit cruiser

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) - Ledyard police are searching for the driver who they say purposely drove into a cruiser after fleeing from officers on Sunday.

Police say during the afternoon, officers attempted to pull over a black BMW for speeding in the area of Route 214 and Spicer Hill Road. However, the driver instead fled from officers and drove recklessly on Shewville Road, going over 80 MPH.

When a second police cruiser took position on Shewville Road, officers say the driver then purposely drove his car into the cruiser. This resulted in minor injuries to the officer inside, as well as a totaled cruiser.

According to police, the BMW was last seen on Mathewson Mill Road in a private driveway, where he fled after being confronted by the homeowner.

The driver appears to be a man who was wearing a team jersey. The BMW also had a decal on the back window.

Police released photos of the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (860) 464-6400.