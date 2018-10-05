Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Naugatuck Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Aho (Naugatuck Police) [ + - ] Video

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A 40-year-old man was arrested on several charges in Naugatuck Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Police say that at around 2:51 p.m., 40-year-old James Aho, of Stratford, was arrested on an active arrest warrant after a sexual assault complaint was made on August 6th of this year.

Aho is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim who is known to him.

Aho was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, risk of injury to a child and strangulation.

He was held on a $300,000 bond.