Crime

Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Naugatuck

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 01:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 05:31 PM EDT

Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A 40-year-old man was arrested on several charges in Naugatuck Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. 

Police say that at around 2:51 p.m., 40-year-old James Aho, of Stratford, was arrested on an active arrest warrant after a sexual assault complaint was made on August 6th of this year.

Aho is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim who is known to him. 

Aho was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, risk of injury to a child and strangulation

He was held on a $300,000 bond.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center