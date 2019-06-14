Crime

Man charged with operating drug factory in Guilford

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:37 AM EDT

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Guilford man was arrested for allegedly operating a drug factory after police seized narcotics and thousands of dollars from his home on Thursday. 

Police say that after a several months long investigation, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant on 23-year-old Michael Murawski, his vehicle and his home at 48 Pine Brook Circle. 

According to authorities, over three pounds of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia were seized, along with more than $23,700 in cash from suspected drug sales. 

Murawski was arrested and charged with Operation of a drug factory, Possession of more than 1kg of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, Possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), Possession of a narcotic substance (cocaine) and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murawski was held on $50,000 bond.

Guilford police ask that anyone with information on illegal drug sales contact them at  203-453-8061.

