Man wanted in Woodbury convenience store burglary

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 01:05 PM EST

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly burglarized a Woodbury convenience store.

Connecticut State Police said on Tuesday that troopers are looking to identify the man who is wanted for burglarizing the Woodbury Convenience store on Route 6.

The suspect allegedly smashed the front door of the business before stealing money and cigarettes. 

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect based on a surveillance photo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact troopers at (860)626-7900 and reference Case # 1800578549.
 

