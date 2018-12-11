Man wanted in Woodbury convenience store burglary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Connecticut State Police)

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly burglarized a Woodbury convenience store.

Connecticut State Police said on Tuesday that troopers are looking to identify the man who is wanted for burglarizing the Woodbury Convenience store on Route 6.

The suspect allegedly smashed the front door of the business before stealing money and cigarettes.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect based on a surveillance photo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact troopers at (860)626-7900 and reference Case # 1800578549.

