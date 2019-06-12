Crime

Man who supplied drugs in 2 OD deaths sent to prison

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who supplied the opioids that authorities say led to two overdose deaths has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Alex Borrero, of New Haven, was also sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation.

Borrero pleaded guilty in May 2018 to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities say Borrero was tied to the fentanyl and Xanax overdose death of a 25-year-old man in Wallingford in February 2017, as well as the May 2017 overdose death of a 31-year-old man in Branford.

When he was arrested in October 2017, he was in possession of approximately 30 grams of heroin and $1,900 in cash. He had previously spent time in federal prison on drug convictions.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center