(Photo: Naugatuck Police Department - Stephanie Amber Metevier, 24)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - The Naugatuck Police Department have issued a wanted release for a 24-year-old woman accused of multiple charges including burglary.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in searching for 24-year-old Stephanie Amber Metevier. Metevier is accused of participating in a burglary that allowed her to gain financial information from the victim.

Police say Metevier used that information to steal over $50,000 from the victim in Fall of 2018. Additional suspects involved were arrested and Metevier is the last person wanted in the case, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

Metevier holds an arrest warrant for larceny, forgery, burglary, and identity theft charges.

If anyone has information on Metevier's whereabouts, contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.