Crime

Naugatuck Police in search of wanted woman accused of burglary

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 01:19 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:03 AM EDT

Naugatuck Police in search of wanted woman accused of burglary

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - The Naugatuck Police Department have issued a wanted release for a 24-year-old woman accused of multiple charges including burglary. 

Police are asking for the public's assistance in searching for 24-year-old Stephanie Amber Metevier. Metevier is accused of participating in a burglary that allowed her to gain financial information from the victim. 

Police say Metevier used that information to steal over $50,000 from the victim in Fall of 2018. Additional suspects involved were arrested and Metevier is the last person wanted in the case, according to the Naugatuck Police Department

Metevier holds an arrest warrant for larceny, forgery, burglary, and identity theft charges. 

If anyone has information on Metevier's whereabouts, contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center