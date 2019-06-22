New Britain caretaker charged with stealing nearly $200K from Alzheimer's patient

(WTNH) - A woman from New Britain is charged with stealing from an Alzheimer's patient she was taking care of.

Police say 32-year-old Sherese Mattis stole nearly $200K from the 81-year-old she cared for over the last three years.

They say she tripled her pay by using fake signatures to get unauthorized pay checks. Mattis is due in court on Monday.

