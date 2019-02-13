Crime

PD: Bristol high school student arrested for social media threat

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 09:16 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 09:17 AM EST

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - A Bristol high school student was arrested over a social media threat on Wednesday.

Police confirm to News 8 that a student from Bristol Eastern High School, at 632 King Street, was arrested over a threat made on social media. 

While the nature of the threat is unclear, police say that they are conducting extra patrols at the school, along with the school's Resource Officer. 

The identity of the student and their charges have not been released at this time. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

